Newton High School Coach Zack Grady informed The Newton County Appeal on Wednesday that they will play Leake Central on Sept. 11 at E.L. Morgan Field after their Sept. 4 opener was canceled.

The Tigers were scheduled to play at North Forrest on Sept. 4, but North Forrest High School canceled their entire football season due to the coronavirus and other issues.

Here is Newton's football schedule:

Date-Opponent-, '19 result

Sept. 4-Open

Sept. 11-Leake Central, DNP

Sept. 18-Raymond L, 24-7

Sept. 25-Hazlehurst L, 51-22

Oct. 2-at Union L, 53-8

Oct. 9-Scott Central L, 55-12

Oct. 16-at Lake L, 43-14

Oct. 23-Philadelphia L, 60-6