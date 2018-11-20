ECCC’s Roti Ware Named MACJC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

East Central Community College sophomore guard Roti Ware is the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for Nov. 12-18.

Ware, who prepped at Morton High School, scored a career-high 32 points in only 23 minutes of playing time in a 78-70 Warrior win over Bishop State Community College Nov. 12 in Brackeen-Wood Gym in Decatur.

In his only action of the week, Ware hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including five of six from the three-point mark. He was a perfect seven for seven from the free throw line. He also had five steals and three rebounds in the contest.

Ware scored a new career-high 43 points in his next outing after the MACJC Player of the Week voting period in a 96-79 win over Mississippi Delta Nov. 19 in the EC Classic.

He is averaging 28 points per game through four games. East Central is 4-0 on the season.