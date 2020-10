A game that started out as an offensive slugfest ended up in a defensive battle. Mount Olive held Sebastopol scoreless in the second half and held on to take a 28-23 win over the Bobcats on Thursday night. The Bobcats fall to 5-2 on the season and 2-2 in Region 4-1A play. The Bobcats will travel to Resurrection Catholic of Pascagoula on Friday in a game played at Gautier High School. ...