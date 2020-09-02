Union native Katie Collins Curren joined the staff of Supreme Court Justice T. Kenneth Griffis in August. Curren, who now lives in Flowood, works as a judicial law clerk.

Curren previously worked for almost a year as a law clerk for Court of Appeals Presiding Judge Jack L. Wilson. She also served clerkships in the law offices of Barry, Thaggard, May & Bailey in Meridian and the Morton Law Firm in Clinton.

Curren earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude, in 2018 from Mississippi College, where she majored in English. She earned a Juris Doctorate, magna cum laude, from Mississippi College School of Law in May 2019. She earned American Jurisprudence awards in legal research, legal writing and trial practice. She served as a judge of the American Mock Trial Association and was a member of the Federal Bar Association, the Health Law Society and the Women’s Student Bar Association.