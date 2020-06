Even though things have life seems to have some semblance of normalcy, people still seem to exhibit a phenomenon I like to call Coronavirus Crazy. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused reasonable fears (even in Union), and everyone has a right to fear the effects of COVID-19; this terrible virus has infected many people and killed many as well.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.