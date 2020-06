As many Union residents have likely already heard, the 2020 Neshoba County Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many Union residents love attending the Neshoba County Fair in July every year, and many own cabins on the fairgrounds. Other Union residents take their campers or buy season passes and drive every day.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.