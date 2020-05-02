Praying for the workers dealing with the Covid-19 situation

By FLORA OVERSTREET,
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 6:00am

Welcome to “The Little Town with a Big Heart”

 

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription.
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, LOGIN HERE
 
If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.

Obituaries

Virginia Beck Costilow
Graveside services for Mrs. Virginia Beck Costilow were held 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at... READ MORE
Alma Lorene Miles
Carolyn Walker McGuffee
Burma Fay Boler Driskell
George Neal Tadlock
Mary Doris Purvis

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.