The class of 2020 received a graduation ceremony like no other. They participated in a graduation parade through town last Thursday evening, and at the end of this parade, each graduate walked across the stage to receive his or her diploma case and turn his or her tassel.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.