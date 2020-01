As the years passed and the number of new members of the Methodist Church increased, in 1949 the membership began a fund for a new church building to accommodate its growth. The membership voted to tear down the old church and locate the new building in the same place.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.