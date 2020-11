The 2020 Newton County football team finished the regular season with a 9-0 record to be Division 5-4A champions. The Cougars began the Class 4A playoffs with a 23-14 win over Purvis and travel to North Pike on Friday. Game 1: County 32, Morton 13 Damon Mapp was 9-of-14 passing for 145 yards with two TDs. Tyron Henderson had six catches for 102 yards while Carlois Walker had 101 yards...