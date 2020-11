In a game of big plays, it was Hollandale Simmons that had a few more than Sebastopol. The Blue Devils used the big play as they pulled away from the Bobcats in the second half and took a 56-26 win in the second-round of the Class 1A playoffs on Friday night. Sebastopol finishes the regular season with a 10-3 record, one of just three teams in school history to win 10 games. “We just ...