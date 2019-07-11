1 dead, 1 airlifted after two shootings at mobile home

By THOMAS HOWARD,
  • 5452 reads
Thu, 07/11/2019 - 9:49am

One man is dead, and another was airlifted to Jackson after two shootings occurred at the same location in Neshoba County Wednesday.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said he and several deputies responded to a call of a shooting at mobile home on County Road 301 west of Union at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, they found a male victim had been shot, who was taken to the hospital by his girlfriend.

“The male victim was taken to the hospital at Laird and airlifted by AirCare,” Waddell said. “At this time, we don’t know the extent of his injuries.”

Approximately one hour later, while investigating the scene, Waddell said his officers shot and killed a suspect who opened fire after being discovered hiding in a bedroom.

“It happened inside the mobile home in the bedroom,” Waddell said. “We’d been there over an hour and did not know anyone was hiding in the residence. At this time, we don’t know if he’s the one who shot the first victim.”

All injuries to law enforcement were minor, Waddell said.

“It was a close call,” he said. “It was very close.”

An investigation is ongoing, Waddell said, but due to the incident involving officers, the case has been turned over to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Sports

New movie highlights former NHS coach

A local film company has been shooting a new film this summer at Union High School and... READ MORE

Obituaries

Donna Whitrock

Donna Whitrock, 67, of Circleville passed away on July 2, 2019. She was born on Jan. 11, 1952... READ MORE

Weddings

Harrison and Linton to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Glen Harrison of Little Rock and Mr. and Mrs.

Social

Union resident celebrates 106 years

Newton County resident Inez Warren Chesney celebrated her 106th birthday June 22.

The... READ MORE

Community Calendar for July 10
Donna Whitrock
Imojean Hedrick
Ann Ledlow Smith
Holifield ready to take helm at UMS

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.