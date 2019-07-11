1 dead, 1 airlifted after two shootings at mobile home

One man is dead, and another was airlifted to Jackson after two shootings occurred at the same location in Neshoba County Wednesday.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said he and several deputies responded to a call of a shooting at mobile home on County Road 301 west of Union at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, they found a male victim had been shot, who was taken to the hospital by his girlfriend.

“The male victim was taken to the hospital at Laird and airlifted by AirCare,” Waddell said. “At this time, we don’t know the extent of his injuries.”

Approximately one hour later, while investigating the scene, Waddell said his officers shot and killed a suspect who opened fire after being discovered hiding in a bedroom.

“It happened inside the mobile home in the bedroom,” Waddell said. “We’d been there over an hour and did not know anyone was hiding in the residence. At this time, we don’t know if he’s the one who shot the first victim.”

All injuries to law enforcement were minor, Waddell said.

“It was a close call,” he said. “It was very close.”

An investigation is ongoing, Waddell said, but due to the incident involving officers, the case has been turned over to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.