2 Choctaw Schools receive bomb threats

Two Choctaw schools have been evacuated after school officials received bomb threats this morning.

Misty D. Brescia, director of public information for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said both schools were evacuated without incident and police were notified.

"Two Choctaw Tribal elementary schools received bomb threats this morning, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Per protocol both schools were immediately evacuated and students bused to a secondary location where parents were allowed to pick up their child(ren). Parents and Elected Tribal officials were notified of the incident. Choctaw Police Department (CPD) has done a search of both campuses," Brescia said. "The incident is under investigation. Student and staff safety are the number one priority and therefore all threats are taken seriously. No additional information will be provided at this time.”