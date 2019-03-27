NPD responds to bomb threat at Newton High School

The Newton Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at Newton High School this morning.

Newton Police Chief Harvey Curry said they were currently waiting for a bomb dog to search the school.

“We ask the public to avoid this area at this time until we have completed the search,” Curry said.

Newton School Superintendent Nola Bryant said the high school received the call and implemented their emergency plan.

“We evacuated the school building and loaded the students and staff on buses within four minutes,” Bryant said. “The students are being held at the elementary school gymnasium until the school is cleared.”

Update 12:39 p.m.

The Newton Police Department issued the following statement:

Today at 1030 am the Newton High School received an anonymous phone call stating that an explosive device was in the school. The children were evacuated and authorities were notified.

At 1135 members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol k9 explosive detection team arrived and with the assistance of surrounding agencies completed a thorough sweep of the entire property.

It is an unfortunate world that we live that uses terror to prank or threaten parents, children, and communities. We can assure that we are not taking these threats as non credible and we will extend the full arm of the law to cease these acts and prosecute those involved.

Special thanks to the Newton Fire Department, Newton EMS (Lifecare), the newton county sheriffs office, Mississippi highway patrol, and the newton municipal school district for their support and response. The Newton municipal school SRO did a fantastic job evacuating the school and coordinating the emergency operations center.

As with any situation the safety of our citizens is the top priority and we’re are thankful that this threat was unsubstantiated.

