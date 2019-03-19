Robbery at Choctaw Trustmark

By THOMAS HOWARD,
  403 reads
Tue, 03/19/2019 - 2:08pm

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians reported two suspects were in custody after the Choctaw branch of Trustmark Bank, located in the Choctaw Town Center, was robbed Tuesday morning.

Misty D. Brescia, director of public information for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, said Choctaw Police Department is still investigating but confirmed two people had been arrested in connection to the case.

"The suspect fled on foot which forced the lockdown of nearby tribal schools. Choctaw Police has apprehended the suspect. He along with one accomplice are in CPD custody. The robbery is under investigation. No additional information will be provided at this time," she said.

Choctaw Police are also investigating bomb threats recieved by two Choctaw Tribal Schools Tuesday morning

