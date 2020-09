Newton County High School held its homecoming football game Friday night at Cougar Stadium.

Newton County High School Senior Karise Parkman is crowned the 2020 Homecoming Queen by the 2019 Homecoming Queen Audrie Lane Gentry during halftime festivities of the game. Parkman was escorted to the field by her father, Brian Parkman.

The Cougar football team defeated Morton 32-13 to improve to 1-0 on the season.

See Wednesday's edition of The Newton County Appeal for more on the game.