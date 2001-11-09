Tonight’s Newton County vs. Mendenhall football game has been canceled due to a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at Mendenhall High School.

According to an email by Simpson County Assistant School Superintendent Robert L. Sanders sent to our sister newspaper “The Magee Courier,” the school is following its contact tracing protocols, which resulted in its entire football team being required to quarantine.

“Superintendent (Greg) Paes asked me to notify you that we had 6 football players to test positive for COVID-19, and as a result, we have been advised by the MS Department of Health to quarantine 37 students (all football players) and 2 coaches,” Sanders’ email stated. “Under the direction of our COVID-19 Director, Ms. (Jamie) Jones and the school's nurse Mrs. (Tina) Benton, we were able to contract trace and limit the number of students and staff who needed to quarantine based on the regulations. The guidelines and protocols set forth by the department of health and our district expectations are being followed. We will keep you posted as we move forward.”

On Thursday night, Newton County Coach Bobby Bass had posted on social media that they were seeking a replacement game. As of Friday morning, there has been no announcement of a new game to be played tonight.