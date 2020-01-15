Conehatta home engulfed by fire

First responders are on the scene of a structure fire this afternoon in the 1900 block of Andrew Milling Road near Stratton.

Newton County 911 dispatched fire departments including Conehatta, Decatur and Union. EMS personnel were also dispatched to the area. According to officials on the scene, no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

According to scanner reports, ammunition inside the structure was discharging while emergency personnel were attempting to fight the fire.

The Newton County Appeal will have more on this developing story later today and in next week's edition of The Newton County Appeal.