Newton Countians can be tested for COVID-19 at the county health department located in Decatur on Friday and Monday, as MSDH and the University of Mississippi Medical Center continue efforts to reduce virus transmission.

The testing site is located at 15776 Highway 15 in Decatur, near the Hwy. 15 entrance to East Central Community College. Testing will be performed from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 14.

Also, Mississippi public, private and parochial school teachers, staff and administrators for grades kindergarten-12 can be tested at this same sites.

Teachers, staff and administrators can be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus. They must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. School nurses may receive a free N-95 mask at this site by showing a school ID identifying them as a school nurse, or by providing confirmation on school or district letterhead that they are a school nurse.

Mississippians can be tested by appointment, but must first be screened through an online questionnaire for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or for known exposure to someone confirmed with the virus. The free screening from a UMMC clinician can be completed by going to at umc.edu/covidscreening and answering a few questions. Anyone determined to need testing will be able to choose an available appointment date and time.

Other nearby testing sites are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 10, from noon-7 p.m.: Scott County: 519 Airport Road, Forest

Friday, Sept. 11, from noon-7 p.m.: Smith County: 353A Highway 37, Raleigh

Monday, Sept. 14 from noon - 7 p.m: Quitman County: 235 Chestnut St., Marks

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Clarke County: 426 W. Donald St., Quitman; Lauderdale County: 5524 Valley St,, Meridian; Leake County: 300 C.O. Brooks St., Carthage

Wednesday, Sept. 16: Jasper County: 2761 Highway 15, Bay Springs

Thursday, Sept. 17: Scott County: 519 Airport Road, Forest

Friday, Sept. 18: Smith County: 353A Highway 37, Raleigh, Neshoba County: 1014 Holland Ave., Philadelphia

Those who don’t have online access can seek an appointment by calling the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The Center will be closed Saturday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 7.