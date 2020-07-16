Rep. Randy Rushing, R-Decatur, has confirmed with The Newton County Appeal that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Rushing issued the following statement via text Thursday afternoon:
"I did test positive for COVID-19. I am in the process of recovering. My wife and I have been quarantined just over two weeks. I can certainly see where this virus takes a toll on the elderly or individuals with medical issues. The worst for me has been coughing and weakness. I encourage everyone to Practice safe measures, and wear a mask when in public."