Supervisors select new ambulance service provider

Newton County residents needing an ambulance may see unfamiliar faces after the first of the year, as the county’s ambulance service is switching hands.

In their last regularly scheduled meeting of the year today, Newton County supervisors approved a $25,000 bid from CareMed EMS, also known as Priority Medical Transportation, Inc., to provide ambulance service in 2020.

According to the bid documents, CareMed will provide three 24-hour advanced life support ambulances for Newton County residents and will offer mutual aid agreements to ambulance services in surrounding counties to assist and be assisted when needed.

