Eight people were arrested following a dogfighting incident on Donald Road Saturday. When authorities arrived at 11 p.m., Sheriff Joedy Pennington said there were about 40 cars there, and everyone fled the scene. In addition to the arrests, 12 dogs were rescued, and 27 cars and one trailer were towed.

