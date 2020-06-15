Police investigating death of local man

The Newton Police Department are investigating the death of a Newton man who was found dead Saturday night near the intersection of First Street and Byrd Street.

Police Chief Randy Patrick identified the victim as Willie Earl Curry, 60. His body was discovered at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“If anyone has any details about his death, please call the Newton Police Department,” Patrick said. “We do not know what the cause of death was at this time.”

Patrick said he was a foreman for the Newton County Board of Supervisors Beat 1.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 601-683-2041