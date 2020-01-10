McCaughn selected to Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committee

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann announced committee chairmen and chairwomen for the 2020 Legislative Session today.

“We have many challenges in Mississippi which need immediate attention, so it is time to get to work. In the Senate, this begins by naming our chairmen and women, and vice-chairmen and women,” Hosemann said. “I am looking forward to working with these leaders and the entire membership over the next four years to enact policy which will leave a positive, lasting impact on our children and grandchildren.”

District 31 Sen. Tyler McCaughn was selected as vice chairman of the Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. He serves with chairman Sen. Neil S. Whaley.

The Committee Chairmen and Chairwomen are as follows: