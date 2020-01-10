McCaughn selected to Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committee

McCaughn selected to Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committeeBy FROM STAFF REPORTS,
- 37 reads
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 5:25pm
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann announced committee chairmen and chairwomen for the 2020 Legislative Session today.
“We have many challenges in Mississippi which need immediate attention, so it is time to get to work. In the Senate, this begins by naming our chairmen and women, and vice-chairmen and women,” Hosemann said. “I am looking forward to working with these leaders and the entire membership over the next four years to enact policy which will leave a positive, lasting impact on our children and grandchildren.”
District 31 Sen. Tyler McCaughn was selected as vice chairman of the Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. He serves with chairman Sen. Neil S. Whaley.
The Committee Chairmen and Chairwomen are as follows:
|Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency
|John A. Polk, Chairman
|Angela Burks Hill, Vice-Chairwoman
|Agriculture
|Chuck Younger, Chairman
|Benjamin Suber, Vice-Chairman
|Appropriations
|W. Briggs Hopson III, Chairman
|Brice Wiggins, Vice-Chairman
|Business and Financial Institutions
|Chris Caughman, Chairman
|Chad McMahan, Vice-Chairman
|Constitution
|Chris Johnson, Chairman
|Derrick T. Simmons, Vice-Chairman
|Corrections
|Juan Barnett, Chairman
|Daniel Sparks, Vice-Chairman
|County Affairs
|Angela Burks Hill, Chairwoman
|Chuck Younger, Vice-Chairman
|Drug Policy
|David Jordan, Chairman
|Melanie Sojourner, Vice-Chairwoman
|Economic and Workforce Development
|David Parker, Chairman
|Jeremy England, Vice-Chairman
|Education
|Dennis DeBar Jr., Chairman
|David Blount, Vice-Chairman
|Elections
|Jenifer B. Branning, Chairwoman
|Jeff Tate, Vice-Chairman
|Energy
|Joel R. Carter Jr., Chairman
|Gary Jackson, Vice-Chairman
|Enrolled Bills
|Derrick T. Simmons, Chairman
|Robert L. Jackson, Vice-Chairman
|Environmental Protection, Conservation, and Water Resources
|Chris McDaniel, Chairman
|Chris Caughman, Vice-Chairman
|Ethics
|Albert Butler, Chairman
|Chris McDaniel, Vice-Chairman
|Executive Contingent Fund
|Robert L. Jackson, Chairman
|Juan Barnett, Vice-Chairman
|Finance
|Josh Harkins, Chairman
|Sally Doty, Vice-Chairwoman
|Forestry
|Sampson Jackson II, Chairman
|Joseph M. Seymour, Vice-Chairman
|Gaming
|David Blount, Chairman
|Philip Moran, Vice-Chairman
|Highways and Transportation
|Joey Fillingane, Chairman
|Rita Potts Parks, Vice-Chairwoman
|Housing
|Barbara Blackmon, Chairwoman
|Tammy Witherspoon, Vice-Chairwoman
|Insurance
|J. Walter Michel, Chairman
|Nicole Akins Boyd, Vice-Chairwoman
|Interstate and Federal Cooperation
|Hillman Terome Frazier, Chairman
|Joseph Thomas, Vice-Chairman
|Investigate State Offices
|Mike Thompson, Chairman
|Sarita Simmons, Vice-Chairwoman
|Judiciary, Division A
|Sally Doty, Chairwoman
|Jenifer B. Branning, Vice-Chairwoman
|Judiciary, Division B
|Brice Wiggins, Chairman
|Barbara Blackmon, Vice-Chairwoman
|Labor
|John Horhn, Chairman
|Hillman Terome Frazier, Vice-Chairman
|Local and Private
|Chad McMahan, Chairman
|Dean Kirby, Vice-Chairman
|Medicaid
|Kevin Blackwell, Chairman
|Chris Johnson, Vice-Chairman
|Municipalities
|Gary Jackson, Jr., Chairman
|Michael McLendon, Vice-Chairman
|Ports and Marine Resources
|Philip Moran, Chairman
|Mike Thompson, Vice-Chairman
|Public Health and Welfare
|Hob Bryan, Chairman
|John A. Polk, Vice-Chairman
|Public Property
|Angela Turner-Ford, Chairwoman
|Albert Butler, Vice-Chairman
|Rules
|Dean Kirby, Chairman
|State Library
|Sollie B. Norwood, Chairman
|Kathy Chism, Vice-Chairwoman
|Technology
|Scott DeLano, Chairman
|David Parker, Vice-Chairman
|Tourism
|Lydia Graves Chassaniol, Chairwoman
|John Horhn, Vice-Chairman
|Universities and Colleges
|Rita Potts Parks, Chairwoman
|Joey Fillingane, Vice-Chairman
|Veterans and Military Affairs
|Mike Seymour, Chairman
|Scott DeLano, Vice-Chairman