LIVE VIDEO: House discusses the flag bill

By BRENT MAZE,
  • 205 reads
Sun, 06/28/2020 - 12:20pm

The Mississippi House of Representatives will be convening today at 2 p.m. to discuss a bill that would remove the current Mississippi state flag and allow voters to vote on options for a new flag during the November general election.

Yesterday, the House and Senate passed a resolution to suspend the rules and consider this bill. Reps. Randy Rushing (R-Decatur) and Troy Smith (R-Enterprise), who represent Newton County, voted no on the bill. Sen. Tyler McCaughn also voted no while submitting a dual vote. He voted no, but the other senator he submitted a vote for said "yea."

UPDATE: The House voted 91-23 to approve the bill. Rushing and Smith each voted no. Read more HERE

The stream will begin at 2 p.m. Watch it here:

Obituaries

Sara Sansing Gilmore
Sara Sansing Gilmore, 92, passed away at her daughter’s home in Florence, MS on Monday, June 15,... READ MORE
James Earl “Catfish” Stevenson
John Raymond Skinner
Shirley Ann Emmons
Eunice Ezelle Tucker Wahl
Armand Joseph Therrien

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.