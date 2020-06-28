LIVE VIDEO: House discusses the flag bill

The Mississippi House of Representatives will be convening today at 2 p.m. to discuss a bill that would remove the current Mississippi state flag and allow voters to vote on options for a new flag during the November general election.

Yesterday, the House and Senate passed a resolution to suspend the rules and consider this bill. Reps. Randy Rushing (R-Decatur) and Troy Smith (R-Enterprise), who represent Newton County, voted no on the bill. Sen. Tyler McCaughn also voted no while submitting a dual vote. He voted no, but the other senator he submitted a vote for said "yea."

UPDATE: The House voted 91-23 to approve the bill. Rushing and Smith each voted no. Read more HERE

The stream will begin at 2 p.m. Watch it here: