20 cases reported in last two days in Newton County

By BRENT MAZE,
  • 348 reads
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 3:46pm

Twenty new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected over the last two days in Newton County through 6 p.m. May 5, bringing the county's total to 113, according to the latest information from the Mississippi Department of Public Health released May 6.

No deaths have been reported at this time in the county, and there are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 217 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 32 new deaths (including 5 from prior weeks identified through death certificate investigation). Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 8,424, with 374 deaths. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has fallen to 427.

43 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 117 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).

As of May 3, MSDH is reporting 4,421 presumed recovered patients from the COVID-19 illness.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

CLICK HERE TO SEE STATEWIDE DATA

Here are the deaths in each county broken down by race

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

CLICK HERE FOR LTCF STATEWIDE DATA

