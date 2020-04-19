5 more coronavirus cases detected in county

The Mississippi Department of Public Health has released data for coronavirus cases reported through 6 p.m. April 18, and Newton County's total stands at 26 cases.

Still, there have been no Covid-19 deaths reported in Newton County at this time.

This morning MSDH is reporting 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and seven new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 4,274, with 159 deaths.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties: