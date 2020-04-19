5 more coronavirus cases detected in county

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 738 reads
Sun, 04/19/2020 - 6:10pm

The Mississippi Department of Public Health has released data for coronavirus cases reported through 6 p.m. April 18, and Newton County's total stands at 26 cases.

Still, there have been no Covid-19 deaths reported in Newton County at this time. 

This morning MSDH is reporting 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and seven new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 4,274, with 159 deaths.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

Obituaries

Annie Ruth Johnson
Graveside services for Annie Ruther Johnson were held April 4, 2020 at Morning Star.
Wanda Trotter
Susie Mae Hunter
Eron Lyles
Gladys Wesley
Gwendolyn Cleveland Thrash

Social

Getting the Message: John 20:1-18
Easter was this past Sunday, and in the midst of the crisis in our county and communities, it is... READ MORE
Plagues and revivals
Pets do not transmit Covid-19

Cure boredom with crafting and art
Trust yourself to trust

Thank you to our heroes

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.