Newton County's COVID-19 cases have risen by a total of 3 over the last day, putting the county's total number of cases at 475 since March 11 through July 26.

While there is no number of recoveries released by counties, Newton County has added 98 cases since July 12 when its total was 377. That is the slightly higher increase in cases (96) added over a two-week period from July 5 to 19. There was a total increase of only 48 cases from June 28 to July 12 and an increase of only 16 from June 21 to July 5.

Currently, there have been a total of 10 deaths in the county with 10 cases in long-term care facilities.

Here is the breakdown of the local numbers by day:

Dates: Cases total-Change

June 21: 323-0

June 22: 324-1

June 23: 326-2

June 24: 325-(-1)

June 25: 326-1

June 26: 330-4

June 27: 329-(-1)

June 28: 329-0

June 29: 328-(-1)

June 30: 328-0

July 01: 332-4

July 02: 338-6

July 03: 339-1

July 04: 339-0

July 05: 339-0

July 06: 347-8

July 07: 352-5

July 08: 357-5

July 09: 367-10

July 10: 375-8

July 11: 376-1

July 12: 377-1

July 13: 379-2

July 14: 384-5

July 15: 390-6

July 16: 408-18

July 17: 416-8

July 18: 435-19

July 19: 435-0

July 20: 442-7

July 21: 452-10

July 22: 454-2

July 23: 458-4

July 24: 467-9

July 25: 472-5

July 26: 475-3

