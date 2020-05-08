County has state's ninth highest per capita increase in week

Seventeen new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected over the last two days in Newton County through 6 p.m. May 7, bringing the county's total to 130, according to the latest information from the Mississippi Department of Public Health released May 8.

No deaths have been reported at this time in the county, and there are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county.

Per capita, Newton County has had the ninth highest incidence rate in the state with an average of 100 new cases per 100,000 people. Overall, the county is tied with Copiah County with 26 cases in the last week for the 11th most new cases over the last seven days.

Today MSDH is reporting 404 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 13 new deaths (including 3 from prior weeks identified through death certificate investigation). Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 9,090, with 409 deaths.

54 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 113 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).

As of May 3, MSDH is reporting 4,421 presumed recovered patients from the COVID-19 illness.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

CLICK HERE TO SEE STATEWIDE DATA

Here are the deaths in each county broken down by race

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

CLICK HERE FOR LTCF STATEWIDE DATA

Here is the breakdown of cases reported in the last seven days: