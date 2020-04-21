COVID-19 UPDATE: County adds 2 cases

COVID-19 UPDATE: County adds 2 casesBy FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Newton County has 32 cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest information from the Mississippi Department of Public Health through 6 p.m. April 20.
No deaths have been reported at this time in Newton County, and only one COVID-19 case has been reported at a long-term care facility. Long-term care facilities like nursing homes are some of the most vulnerable locations for COVID-19 outbreaks because of the age and close living conditions of the residents.
This morning MSDH is reporting 204 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 14 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 4,716, with 183 deaths. Two new long-term care facilities have also reported COVID-19 cases.
Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:
Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: