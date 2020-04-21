COVID-19 UPDATE: County adds 2 cases

Tue, 04/21/2020 - 11:38am

Newton County has 32 cases of the coronavirus, according to the latest information from the Mississippi Department of Public Health through 6 p.m. April 20.

No deaths have been reported at this time in Newton County, and only one COVID-19 case has been reported at a long-term care facility. Long-term care facilities like nursing homes are some of the most vulnerable locations for COVID-19 outbreaks because of the age and close living conditions of the residents.

This morning MSDH is reporting 204 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 14 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 4,716, with 183 deaths. Two new long-term care facilities have also reported COVID-19 cases.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

CLICK HERE TO SEE STATEWIDE DATA

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

CLICK HERE FOR LTCF STATEWIDE DATA

Obituaries

Burma Fay Boler Driskell
A private graveside service for Mrs. Burma Fay Boler Driskell was held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at... READ MORE
Ruth G. Walker
William “Bill” P. Stamper
Annie Lois Carey
Annie Ruth Johnson
Wanda Trotter

