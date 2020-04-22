COVID-19 UPDATE: One more case added Tuesday

Newton County added one more case through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the county's total number of cases stands at 33. according to the latest information from the Mississippi Department of Public Health released today.

No deaths have been reported at this time in Newton County, and there are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county. This was a new statistic included in today's report. So far, the county only had one LTCF case with no deaths. LTCFs, such as nursing homes, are some of the most vulnerable locations for COVID-19 outbreaks because of the age and close living conditions of the residents.

This morning MSDH is reporting 178 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 10 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 4,894 with 193 deaths.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

