COVID-19 UPDATE: 12 cases reported in Newton County Wednesday

Newton County added one more case through 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the county's total number of cases stands at 45. according to the latest information from the Mississippi Department of Public Health released today.

Today's numbers are an increase of 12 new cases. No deaths have been reported at this time in Newton County, and there are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county. So far, the county only had one LTCF case with no deaths. LTCFs, such as nursing homes, are some of the most vulnerable locations for COVID-19 outbreaks because of the age and close living conditions of the residents.

This morning MSDH is reporting 259 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 8 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 5,153 with 201 deaths.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

