First death reported in county from coronavirus

Newton County has its first death from the coronavirus, according to information released this morning by the Mississippi Department of Public Health.

The victim was an African American. No other information about the victim was available.

Seven new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Newton County through 6 p.m. May 8, bringing the county's total to 137. There are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 288 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 23 new deaths. Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 9,378, with 421 deaths.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

CLICK HERE TO SEE STATEWIDE DATA

Here are the deaths in each county broken down by race

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

CLICK HERE FOR LTCF STATEWIDE DATA

Here is the breakdown of cases reported in the last seven days: