First death reported in county from coronavirus

By BRENT MAZE,
  • 707 reads
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 11:35am

Newton County has its first death from the coronavirus, according to information released this morning by the Mississippi Department of Public Health.

The victim was an African American. No other information about the victim was available.

Seven new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Newton County through 6 p.m. May 8, bringing the county's total to 137. There are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 288 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 23 new deaths. Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 9,378, with 421 deaths.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

CLICK HERE TO SEE STATEWIDE DATA

Here are the deaths in each county broken down by race

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

CLICK HERE FOR LTCF STATEWIDE DATA

Here is the breakdown of cases reported in the last seven days:

Obituaries

Glenda B. Comans
Graveside service for Mrs. Glenda Comans will be held Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at Antioch Primitive... READ MORE
Virginia Beck Costilow
Alma Lorene Miles
Carolyn Walker McGuffee
Burma Fay Boler Driskell
George Neal Tadlock

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.