General Election results 2019
Tue, 11/05/2019 - 7:22pm
Editor's Note: The party listing for Candidate Roy May has been corrected. He was listed as an independent on the ballot.
Newton County voters went to the polls on November 5 for the general election.
Countywide totals
With 16 of 16 precincts reporting
Vote tally doesn't include affidavit votes that have not been counted yet.
|Candidate
|Totals
|% of vote
|Governor
|Jim Hood (D)
|2602
|35.4%
|Tate Reves (R)
|4568
|62.2%
|Bob Hickingbottom (Const)
|36
|0.5%
|David Singletary (Ind.)
|121
|1.6%
|Write-In
|17
|0.2%
|Lt. Governor
|Delbert Hosemann (R)
|5075
|69.1%
|Jay Hughes (D)
|2271
|30.9%
|Write-In
|0
|0.0%
|Secretary of State
|Johnny DuPree (D)
|2201
|30.2%
|Michael Watson (R)
|5087
|69.8%
|Write-In
|3
|0.0%
|Attorney General
|Jennifer Riley Collins (D)
|2227
|30.4%
|Lynn Fitch (R)
|5091
|69.5%
|Write-In
|10
|0.1%
|State Auditor
|Shad White (R)
|6028
|98.6%
|Write-In
|83
|1.4%
|State Treasurer
|Addie Lee Green (D)
|2086
|28.6%
|David McRae (R)
|5213
|71.4%
|Write-In
|5
|0.1%
|Commissioner of Agrigulture
|Rickey L. Cole (D)
|2111
|28.9%
|Andy Gipson (R)
|5191
|71.1%
|Write-In
|4
|0.1%
|Commissioner of Insurance
|Robert E. Amos (D)
|2061
|28.2%
|Mike Chaney (R)
|5242
|71.7%
|Write-In
|4
|0.1%
|PSC — Central District
|Brent Bailey (R)
|5266
|72.4%
|De'Keither A. Stamps (D)
|2002
|27.5%
|Write-In
|6
|0.1%
|Transportation Commissioner – Central District
|Butch Lee (R)
|5229
|71.6%
|Willie L. Simmons (D)
|2075
|28.4%
|Write-In
|3
|0.0%
|District Attorney — District 8
|Steven S. Kilgore (R)
|5997
|98.7%
|Write-In
|76
|1.3%
|State Senate — District 31
|Mike Marlow (D)
|1977
|27.1%
|Tyler McCaughn (R)
|5301
|72.8%
|Write-In
|6
|0.1%
|State House of Representatives — District 78
|Joe C. Bradford (D)
|1090
|27.8%
|Randal 'Randy' Rushing (R)
|2826
|72.1%
|Write-In
|1
|0.0%
|State House of Representatives — District 84
|Troy Smith (R)
|1730
|53.3%
|Roy May (Ind.)
|1511
|46.5%
|Write-In
|7
|0.2%
|Newton County Sheriff
|Joedy Pennington (R)
|4751
|65.1%
|Randy Patrick (Ind.)
|2543
|34.8%
|Write-In
|6
|0.1%
|Newton County Chancery Clerk
|George T. Hayes (R)
|6342
|98.8%
|Write-In
|80
|1.2%
|Newton County Circuit Clerk
|Michael L. Butler (R)
|6396
|99.1%
|Write-In
|56
|0.9%
|Newton County Tax Assessor and Collector
|May Bender (D)
|4315
|59.0%
|Daniel 'Peanut' Savell (R)
|2995
|41.0%
|Write-In
|2
|0.0%
|Newton County Coroner
|Danny L. Shoemaker (R)
|6319
|99.1%
|Write-In
|56
|0.9%
|Newton County Attorney
|J. Douglas Smith (R)
|6168
|98.9%
|Write-In
|70
|1.1%
|Supervisor Beat 1
|Kenneth E. Harris (D)
|1063
|98.0%
|Write-In
|22
|2.0%
|Supervisor Beat 2
|Joe Alexander (R)
|1556
|99.3%
|Write-In
|11
|0.7%
|Supervisor Beat 3
|Charles Moulds (R)
|933
|69.6%
|Bryan Withers (Const.)
|405
|30.2%
|Write-In
|3
|0.2%
|Supervisor Beat 4
|Charles Godwin (R)
|1185
|98.1%
|Write-In
|23
|1.9%
|Supervisor Beat 5
|Carroll D. Johnson (D)
|367
|22.2%
|Jacky Johnson (R)
|1093
|66.2%
|Charles D. Scoggin (Ind.)
|191
|11.6%
|Write-In
|0
|0.0%
|Justice Court Judge District 1
|Scott M. Round (R)
|3113
|99.2%
|Write-In
|26
|0.8%
|Justice Court Judge District 2
|Justin K. Chaney (R)
|2099
|54.6%
|Greg Morgan (D)
|798
|20.7%
|Charlie E. Walker (Ind.)
|945
|24.6%
|Write-In
|5
|0.1%
|Constable District 1
|Mark Spence (R)
|3123
|99.3%
|Write-In
|23
|0.7%
|Constable District 2
|Donny Collins (R)
|3096
|98.8%
|Write-In
|39
|1.2%
|Election Commissioner District 3*
|Sherry T. Harrison (Ind.)
|630
|49.2%
|Lesia Taylor (Ind.)
|648
|50.6%
|Write-In
|3
|0.2%
*-Only 14 affidavit ballots are remaining in this race.