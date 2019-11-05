General Election results 2019

Editor's Note: The party listing for Candidate Roy May has been corrected. He was listed as an independent on the ballot.

Newton County voters went to the polls on November 5 for the general election.

CHUNKY

CONEHATTA

DUFFEE

DECATUR 1

DECATUR 2

HICKORY

LAWRENCE

LITTLE ROCK

NEWTON 1

NEWTON 5

NEWTON 4

PROSPECT

SCANLAN

UNION 1

UNION 2

UNION 3

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Countywide totals

With 16 of 16 precincts reporting

Vote tally doesn't include affidavit votes that have not been counted yet.

Candidate Totals % of vote Governor Jim Hood (D) 2602 35.4% Tate Reves (R) 4568 62.2% Bob Hickingbottom (Const) 36 0.5% David Singletary (Ind.) 121 1.6% Write-In 17 0.2% Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) 5075 69.1% Jay Hughes (D) 2271 30.9% Write-In 0 0.0% Secretary of State Johnny DuPree (D) 2201 30.2% Michael Watson (R) 5087 69.8% Write-In 3 0.0% Attorney General Jennifer Riley Collins (D) 2227 30.4% Lynn Fitch (R) 5091 69.5% Write-In 10 0.1% State Auditor Shad White (R) 6028 98.6% Write-In 83 1.4% State Treasurer Addie Lee Green (D) 2086 28.6% David McRae (R) 5213 71.4% Write-In 5 0.1% Commissioner of Agrigulture Rickey L. Cole (D) 2111 28.9% Andy Gipson (R) 5191 71.1% Write-In 4 0.1% Commissioner of Insurance Robert E. Amos (D) 2061 28.2% Mike Chaney (R) 5242 71.7% Write-In 4 0.1% PSC — Central District Brent Bailey (R) 5266 72.4% De'Keither A. Stamps (D) 2002 27.5% Write-In 6 0.1% Transportation Commissioner – Central District Butch Lee (R) 5229 71.6% Willie L. Simmons (D) 2075 28.4% Write-In 3 0.0% District Attorney — District 8 Steven S. Kilgore (R) 5997 98.7% Write-In 76 1.3% State Senate — District 31 0 Mike Marlow (D) 1977 27.1% Tyler McCaughn (R) 5301 72.8% Write-In 6 0.1% State House of Representatives — District 78 Joe C. Bradford (D) 1090 27.8% Randal 'Randy' Rushing (R) 2826 72.1% Write-In 1 0.0% State House of Representatives — District 84 Troy Smith (R) 1730 53.3% Roy May (Ind.) 1511 46.5% Write-In 7 0.2% Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington (R) 4751 65.1% Randy Patrick (Ind.) 2543 34.8% Write-In 6 0.1% Newton County Chancery Clerk George T. Hayes (R) 6342 98.8% Write-In 80 1.2% Newton County Circuit Clerk Michael L. Butler (R) 6396 99.1% Write-In 56 0.9% Newton County Tax Assessor and Collector May Bender (D) 4315 59.0% Daniel 'Peanut' Savell (R) 2995 41.0% Write-In 2 0.0% Newton County Coroner Danny L. Shoemaker (R) 6319 99.1% Write-In 56 0.9% Newton County Attorney J. Douglas Smith (R) 6168 98.9% Write-In 70 1.1% Supervisor Beat 1 Kenneth E. Harris (D) 1063 98.0% Write-In 22 2.0% Supervisor Beat 2 Joe Alexander (R) 1556 99.3% Write-In 11 0.7% Supervisor Beat 3 Charles Moulds (R) 933 69.6% Bryan Withers (Const.) 405 30.2% Write-In 3 0.2% Supervisor Beat 4 Charles Godwin (R) 1185 98.1% Write-In 23 1.9% Supervisor Beat 5 Carroll D. Johnson (D) 367 22.2% Jacky Johnson (R) 1093 66.2% Charles D. Scoggin (Ind.) 191 11.6% Write-In 0 0.0% Justice Court Judge District 1 Scott M. Round (R) 3113 99.2% Write-In 26 0.8% Justice Court Judge District 2 Justin K. Chaney (R) 2099 54.6% Greg Morgan (D) 798 20.7% Charlie E. Walker (Ind.) 945 24.6% Write-In 5 0.1% Constable District 1 Mark Spence (R) 3123 99.3% Write-In 23 0.7% Constable District 2 Donny Collins (R) 3096 98.8% Write-In 39 1.2% Election Commissioner District 3* Sherry T. Harrison (Ind.) 630 49.2% Lesia Taylor (Ind.) 648 50.6% Write-In 3 0.2%

*-Only 14 affidavit ballots are remaining in this race.