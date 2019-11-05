General Election results 2019

Editor's Note: The party listing for Candidate Roy May has been corrected. He was listed as an independent on the ballot.

Newton County voters went to the polls on November 5 for the general election.

CHUNKY

CONEHATTA

DUFFEE

DECATUR 1

DECATUR 2

HICKORY

LAWRENCE

LITTLE ROCK

NEWTON 1

NEWTON 5

NEWTON 4

PROSPECT

SCANLAN

UNION 1

UNION 2

UNION 3

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Countywide totals

With 16 of 16 precincts reporting

Vote tally doesn't include affidavit votes that have not been counted yet.

Candidate Totals % of vote
Governor    
Jim Hood (D) 2602 35.4%
Tate Reves (R)  4568 62.2%
Bob Hickingbottom (Const) 36 0.5%
David Singletary (Ind.) 121 1.6%
Write-In 17 0.2%
Lt. Governor    
Delbert Hosemann (R)  5075 69.1%
Jay Hughes (D) 2271 30.9%
Write-In 0 0.0%
Secretary of State    
Johnny DuPree (D) 2201 30.2%
Michael Watson (R)  5087 69.8%
Write-In 3 0.0%
Attorney General    
Jennifer Riley Collins (D) 2227 30.4%
Lynn Fitch (R)  5091 69.5%
Write-In 10 0.1%
State Auditor    
Shad White (R)  6028 98.6%
Write-In 83 1.4%
State Treasurer    
Addie Lee Green (D) 2086 28.6%
David McRae (R)  5213 71.4%
Write-In 5 0.1%
Commissioner of Agrigulture    
Rickey L. Cole (D) 2111 28.9%
Andy Gipson (R)  5191 71.1%
Write-In 4 0.1%
Commissioner of Insurance    
Robert E. Amos (D) 2061 28.2%
Mike Chaney (R)  5242 71.7%
Write-In 4 0.1%
PSC — Central District    
Brent Bailey (R)  5266 72.4%
De'Keither A. Stamps (D) 2002 27.5%
Write-In 6 0.1%
Transportation Commissioner – Central District    
Butch Lee (R)  5229 71.6%
Willie L. Simmons (D) 2075 28.4%
Write-In 3 0.0%
District Attorney — District 8    
Steven S. Kilgore (R)  5997 98.7%
Write-In 76 1.3%
State Senate — District 31 0  
Mike Marlow (D) 1977 27.1%
Tyler McCaughn (R)  5301 72.8%
Write-In 6 0.1%
State House of Representatives — District 78    
Joe C. Bradford (D) 1090 27.8%
Randal 'Randy' Rushing (R)  2826 72.1%
Write-In 1 0.0%
State House of Representatives — District 84    
Troy Smith (R)  1730 53.3%
Roy May (Ind.) 1511 46.5%
Write-In 7 0.2%
Newton County Sheriff    
Joedy Pennington (R)  4751 65.1%
Randy Patrick (Ind.) 2543 34.8%
Write-In 6 0.1%
Newton County Chancery Clerk    
George T. Hayes (R)  6342 98.8%
Write-In 80 1.2%
Newton County Circuit Clerk    
Michael L. Butler (R)  6396 99.1%
Write-In 56 0.9%
Newton County Tax Assessor and Collector    
May Bender (D) 4315 59.0%
Daniel 'Peanut' Savell (R)  2995 41.0%
Write-In 2 0.0%
Newton County Coroner    
Danny L. Shoemaker (R)  6319 99.1%
Write-In 56 0.9%
Newton County Attorney    
J. Douglas Smith (R)  6168 98.9%
Write-In 70 1.1%
Supervisor Beat 1    
Kenneth E. Harris (D) 1063 98.0%
Write-In 22 2.0%
Supervisor Beat 2    
Joe Alexander (R)  1556 99.3%
Write-In 11 0.7%
Supervisor Beat 3    
Charles Moulds (R)  933 69.6%
Bryan Withers (Const.) 405 30.2%
Write-In 3 0.2%
Supervisor Beat 4    
Charles Godwin (R)  1185 98.1%
Write-In 23 1.9%
Supervisor Beat 5    
Carroll D. Johnson (D) 367 22.2%
Jacky Johnson (R)  1093 66.2%
Charles D. Scoggin (Ind.) 191 11.6%
Write-In 0 0.0%
Justice Court Judge District 1    
Scott M. Round (R)  3113 99.2%
Write-In 26 0.8%
Justice Court Judge District 2    
Justin K. Chaney (R)  2099 54.6%
Greg Morgan (D) 798 20.7%
Charlie E. Walker (Ind.) 945 24.6%
Write-In 5 0.1%
Constable District 1    
Mark Spence (R)  3123 99.3%
Write-In 23 0.7%
Constable District 2    
Donny Collins (R)  3096 98.8%
Write-In 39 1.2%
Election Commissioner District 3*    
Sherry T. Harrison (Ind.) 630 49.2%
Lesia Taylor (Ind.) 648 50.6%
Write-In 3 0.2%

*-Only 14 affidavit ballots are remaining in this race.

