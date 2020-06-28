McCaughn responds to the vote to suspend the rules

Sen. Tyler McCaughn posted a video yesterday afternoon asking the people for input before today's vote on a bill that would remove the current state flag design and allow voters to choose a new flag design during the general election in November.

McCaughn voted no on the vote to suspend the rules to consider the bill on Saturday, but his vote was paired with Sen. Phillip Moran, who voted yes. Neither vote counted in the final tally. In the video below, he offers an explanation of his vote.

On Sunday afternoon, the House voted 91-23 to approve House Bill 1796. Read more HERE.

Here is the video:

McCaughn can be reached at TMcCaughn@senate.ms.gov.