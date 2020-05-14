MSDH reports second Newton County death

Newton County now has its second reported death from the COVID-19 illness, according to information released this morning by the Mississippi Department of Health.

The victim has been identified as a Native American. The previous victim was an African American.

As 6 p.m. May 13, Newton County has a total of 161 cases since March 11. There are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county, but a new LTC case was reported for a current total of 2 cases.

Because of the increase in cases over the last few weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves has issued an executive order mandating the wearing of masks. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The Newton County EMA has been given 6,600 masks for local residents. FIND OUT MORE HERE

Today MSDH is reporting 393 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 15 new deaths. Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 10,483, with 480 deaths. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has fallen to 410.

78 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 114 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).

MSDH is also presuming that 6,268 people have recovered from the COVID-19 illness.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

Here are the deaths in each county broken down by race

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

Here is the breakdown of cases reported in the last seven days: