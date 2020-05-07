New mobile testing site set for Monday in Conehatta

University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson has set up a new mobile testing site in Newton County in Conehatta for Monday afternoon.

The site will be at the Facility Building, 177 Choctaw Circle, Conehatta. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, May 11. Only those with appointments will be tested.

There will also be another mobile testing site in Neshoba County at Facility Building, 11350 Highway 491 North, Philadelphia. This will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 6, a total 1,715 people at 48 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 4,005 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 5,720 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.

Other testing sites include:

Friday, May 8:

Panola County: Panola County Medical Center, 303 Medical Center Drive, Batesville

Saturday, May 9:

Benton County: Benton County Courthouse, 190 Ripley Ave., Ashland

Jasper County: Jasper County EMA, 37 W. Eighth Ave., Bay Springs

Monday, May 11:

Montgomery County: Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Park Drive, Winona

Tuesday, May 12:

Jones County: Laurel Fairgrounds, 1457 Ellisville Boulevard, Laurel

Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Ave., Louisville

Wednesday, May 13:

Sharkey County: Rolling Fork Civic Center, 19719 Highway 61, Rolling Fork

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.