Newton County Election results

Nearly half of all registered voters in Newton County headed to the polls on Tuesday during the primary elections.

On the Republican side, Tyler McCaughn defeated Hampton Gardner 3,974-1,079 in Newton County. Based on results from other counties, McCaughn will likely earn the nomination and advance to the General Election.

Joedy Pennington will not need a run-off to win the Republican nomination, as he garnered 3,098 votes compared to 1,757 for Billy Pat Walker and 245 for Sammy Stevens. Pennington will face Randy Patrick in the general election.

Troy Smith defeated incumbent William Shirley in Newton County 1,388-608 and appears headed to the general election.

The closest race of the night was in Supervisor Beat 3. Charles Moulds defeated John Everett 580-550. The tally doesn't include 15 affidavit ballots that haven't been counted.

Jacky Johnson easily defeated his fellow candidates in Beat 5. He collected 967 votes compared to 148 for Lester Miles and 59 for Richie Hillhouse.

Incumbent Beat 2 Supervisor Joe Alexander easily defeated Richard L. Hillhouse 1,049-424.

Incumbents easily won races for Justice Court Judge District 1 and both constable races. Scott Round defeated Ryan Hanner 2,196-553 in Justice Court District 1. District 1 Constable Mark Spence earned 2,110 votes compared to 462 for Robert Holder and 237 for Mike Loper. District 2 Constable Donny Collins defeated Chris Ferguson 1,252-940.

In Justice Court Judge District 2, Justin K. Chaney and George "Butch" Meaders will have a runoff after garnering 1,009 votes and 855 votes respectively. Danny Todd was third with 337 votes.

Circuit Clerk Mike Butler said they will be counting affidavit ballots tomorrow morning.