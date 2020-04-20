Newton County tops 30 coronavirus cases

The Mississippi Department of Public Health has released data for coronavirus cases reported through 6 p.m. April 19, and Newton County's total stands at 30 cases.

Still, there have been no Covid-19 deaths reported in Newton County at this time.

This morning MSDH is reporting 238 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 10 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 4,512, with 169 deaths. Eight new outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities.

The health department is now charting daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 on our website. Currently, there are 359 patients in hospital care for COVID-19, with 189 of these in intensive care.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

