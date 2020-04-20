Newton County tops 30 coronavirus cases

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 95 reads
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 2:50pm

The Mississippi Department of Public Health has released data for coronavirus cases reported through 6 p.m. April 19, and Newton County's total stands at 30 cases.

Still, there have been no Covid-19 deaths reported in Newton County at this time. 

This morning MSDH is reporting 238 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 10 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 4,512, with 169 deaths. Eight new outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities.

The health department is now charting daily hospitalizations for COVID-19 on our website. Currently, there are 359 patients in hospital care for COVID-19, with 189 of these in intensive care.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

CLICK HERE TO SEE STATEWIDE DATA

Obituaries

Annie Ruth Johnson
Graveside services for Annie Ruther Johnson were held April 4, 2020 at Morning Star.
Wanda Trotter
Susie Mae Hunter
Eron Lyles
Gladys Wesley
Gwendolyn Cleveland Thrash

Social

Getting the Message: John 20:1-18
Easter was this past Sunday, and in the midst of the crisis in our county and communities, it is... READ MORE
Pets do not transmit Covid-19
Plagues and revivals
Cure boredom with crafting and art
Trust yourself to trust
Thank you to our heroes

Copyright 2020 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.