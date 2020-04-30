Newton County up to 81 coronavirus cases

Three new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Newton County through 6 p.m. Thursday, bringing the county's total to 81. according to the latest information from the Mississippi Department of Public Health released this morning.

No deaths have been reported at this time in the county, and there are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county.

Today, April 30, MSDH is reporting 246 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 436.

Mississippi's total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 6,815, with 261 deaths.

MSDH also did not provide an update on long-term care facility cases. Information will be updated again tomorrow.

Beginning today, MSDH is beginning a weekly tally of presumed recoveries. MSHD has presumed 3,413 people have recovered as of today.

These cases are more than 14 days since first testing positive that didn't result in a hospitalization or death or are more than 21 days from first testing positive for cases where hospitalizations were required or the hospitalization status is unknown that did not result in a fatality. The estimate doesn't include cases still under investigation. The recovery count will be updated next Thursday.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

