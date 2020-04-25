Seven new cases detected in Newton County

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 460 reads
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 11:03am

Seven more cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Newton County hrough 6 p.m. Friday, bringing the county's total to 58. according to the latest information from the Mississippi Department of Public Health released this morning.

No deaths have been reported at this time in the county, and there are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 284 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 12 new deaths. Forty-seven of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen by 4 to 405. Mississippi's total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 5,718, with 221 deaths

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

CLICK HERE TO SEE STATEWIDE DATA

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

CLICK HERE FOR LTCF STATEWIDE DATA

Obituaries

Burma Fay Boler Driskell
A private graveside service for Mrs. Burma Fay Boler Driskell was held Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at... READ MORE
Ruth G. Walker
William “Bill” P. Stamper
Annie Lois Carey
Annie Ruth Johnson
Wanda Trotter

