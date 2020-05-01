Six new coronavirus cases found on April 30

Six new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Newton County through 6 p.m. April 30, bringing the county's total to 87. according to the latest information from the Mississippi Department of Public Health released May 1.

No deaths have been reported at this time in the county, and there are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 397 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 20 new deaths (11 of these deaths are from past weeks, based on investigation into death certificate reports). Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 7,212, with 281 deaths.

The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 454.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

