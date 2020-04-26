Three new coronavirus cases reported Saturday

Three new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Newton County through 6 p.m. Saturday, bringing the county's total to 61. according to the latest information from the Mississippi Department of Public Health released this morning.

No deaths have been reported at this time in the county, and there are no active cases at long-term care facilities in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 193 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and six new deaths. Thirty-eight of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has fallen to 397. Mississippi's total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 5,911, with 227 deaths.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

Here are the cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

