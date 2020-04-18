Two more cases reported for Newton County

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 12:16pm

The Mississippi Department of Public Health has released data for coronavirus cases reported through 6 p.m. April 17, and Newton County's total stands at 21 cases.

Still, there have been no Covid-19 deaths reported in Newton County at this time. 

This morning MSDH is reporting 181 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 12 new deaths. The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 3,974, with 152 deaths. Two new long-term care facilities have also reported COVID-19 cases.

Here is the breakdown of nearby counties:

