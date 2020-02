East Central Community College art instructor Jeffrey Hodges has been named the college’s 2019 Humanities Instructor of the Year and will present “Forms and Narratives in Art,” a special program beginning at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center auditorium on the Decatur campus.

