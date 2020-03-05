VIDEO: ECCC holds grand opening for Warrior Hall

By BRENT MAZE & ECCC SPORTS INFORMATION,
  • 240 reads
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 6:35pm

East Central Community College officially opened its new Warrior Hall football operations center with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, March 5, on the campus in Decatur.

The 12,300-square-foot facility is located just outside the north end zone of Warrior Field at Bailey Stadium.

Dozens of current and former Warrior football players; individuals, families, and organizations that made contributions to the facility; and members of the campus and local communities gathered for the event and tours of the new building.

The ceremony included remarks by ECCC President Dr. Billy Stewart, Board Chairman Dr. Jimmy Hollingsworth, Head Football Coach Ken Karcher, and Director of Athletics Paul Nixon in the Thomas E. Hannah and Ray E. Hannah Team Meeting Room, followed by the ribbon cutting and self-guided tours. Freshman kicking specialist Robens Beauplan gave the invocation. A product of Riverdale High School in Lehigh Acres, Fla., Beauplan was an MACJC All-State punter and kicker and NJCAA All-American punter last season.

