Additional Counties Eligible for FEMA help after October 2019 storms

ATLANTA – Chickasaw, Choctaw, and Oktibbeha counties are now eligible to apply for funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas that sustained damage from severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding that occurred Oct. 26, 2019.

The president’s Dec. 6, 2019 major disaster declaration for Mississippi included Alcorn, Covington, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Leake, Lee, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, and Tippah counties.

Assistance to designated counties may cover eligible debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the repair or rebuilding of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks, and recreational facilities. Additional designations of eligible counties may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Public Assistance funding for the state and designated counties may include payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs incurred due to the storm.

All areas in the State of Mississippi are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Application procedures for state and local governments will be explained at a series of state/federal applicant briefings to be announced in the affected areas. Approved projects are paid through the state from funding provided by FEMA.