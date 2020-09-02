Newton County residents will have a chance to celebrate the Labor Day weekend with a fireworks show at Turkey Creek Water Park.

Entry for the event will be $10 per car. Boats will be permitted to be on the water, and the boat fee will need to be paid as well as the entrance fee.

“We’re hoping to have a lot of people show up for the event,” said Pam Engle, park manager. “That’s why we’ve been trying to get the word out. Not many people would be aware of a fireworks show that happens on Labor Day weekend.”

Back in early July 2020, Turkey Creek Water Park’s annual Fourth of July fireworks had to be canceled due to inclement weather a few days leading up to the event.

However, it was decided that the event would be postponed until a later date.

Sept. 5 was chosen because it lands on Labor Day weekend. Pam Engle, park manager, stated that they wanted to reschedule the show so it could happen on the next upcoming holiday.

When asked about the safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Engle said that they suggest all attendees wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

“We are suggesting that all families stay together while in the park. That will make it easier to be socially distanced.”

During the event, the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department will be selling pulled pork sandwiches, chips and drinks. They will also be selling frozen yogurt from Mr. Mike’s Frozen Yogurt.

In addition to the fireworks and food, there will also be entertainment provided. David Talley, a balloon artist, will be set up at the event. The National Guard will be at the event as well, providing games for children to play.