The Mississippi State Department of Health is offering a drive-through testing at the Newton County health department from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.

The Newton County Health Department is located at 15776 Highway 15 North, Decatur, MS 39327. It's phone number is 601-635-2337.