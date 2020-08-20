East Central Community is the best in the state for the fourth straight year in preparing students for success at four-year public universities in Mississippi.

Students who transferred from ECCC to a public four-year institution earned the highest cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of all community college transfers in the state of Mississippi in 2020.

According to data released by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL), students who transferred from East Central to one of the state’s eight public, four-year institutions earned a 3.32 GPA at baccalaureate graduation in 2020.

Students from the community college with the second highest GPA in 2020 earned a 3.30, and the average GPA for all 15 community colleges combined was a 3.20.

This marks the fourth year in a row, and the sixth time in the past eight years, that all students who transferred from ECCC to a public, four-year university in Mississippi earned the highest GPA at baccalaureate graduation of all the state’s community colleges.

The report also showed that community college transfer students performed academically as well in university courses as students who began their education at the senior institutions. The overall average GPA at graduation earned by all community college transfers and all IHL students was a 3.20.

“This again is fantastic news for the East Central Community College family,” said ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory. “The success of our students remains the top priority for our college and this latest report from IHL is a testament to the fact that ECCC is the very best at preparing students for the next level.

“I congratulate our ECCC faculty and staff who work so hard every year to assure our students succeed in whatever they do after they leave East Central Community College, whether it is pursuing a higher degree at a four-year university or entering the workforce. I am also proud of our students for their efforts and congratulate them on their successes.”